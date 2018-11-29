Frank Sinatra’s former Palm Desert hideout returns at $4.5 million

In the rock-laden hills of Palm Desert, a Midcentury retreat built for Frank Sinatra is back on the market for $4.5 million.
Spanning 7½ acres of desert valley, the scenic ‘70s estate is named Villa Maggio — an ode to the late singer’s character in the Academy Award-winning film “From Here to Eternity.
Three custom-designed structures fill out the gated retreat: a rustic lodge, a two-story guesthouse and a pool house. With nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across 6,400 square feet, there’s plenty of room for guests, which Sinatra took full advantage of when hosting members of the Rat Pack and other celebrities.
In the main home, vaulted ceilings top a dramatic great room anchored by a stone fireplace — one of nine. There are also two full kitchens, a dining room topped by a tree-shaped chandelier and a deck that takes in panoramic views of the mountains and desert.
The wood-and-stone design palette continues into the guesthouse and pool house.
Elsewhere, the property holds a swimming pool, lighted tennis court, helipad, patio, fire pit and a pair of saunas.
Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hold the listing.
Records show the property last sold in 1998. It hit the market in 2015 for $3.95 million and last year for $3.7 million.
Sinatra, who died in 1998 at 82, sold more than 150 million records during his prolific music career. The leader of the Rat Pack, which included entertainers such as Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., his hits included "Strangers in the Night," "My Way" and "New York, New York."