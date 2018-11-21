Horror screenwriter Gary Dauberman gets his price and more for Eagle Rock home

Horror movie screenwriter Gary Dauberman has sold his Eagle Rock home on the market for $1.44 million. That’s $241,000 over the asking price, according to the MLS, and nearly twice what the “It” screenwriter paid for the property three years ago — $892,000.
The Spanish-style abode, which dates to the 1950s, is reached by a flagstone pathway flanked by fig and lemon trees that ends at the front door.
Through the entry, the 1,653-square-foot house has a living room anchored by an oversize picture window, a dining area, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A tile-splashed kitchen has been outfitted with custom cabinetry and quartz countertops
In the master suite, French doors open to the backyard, where a swimming pool sits at the center of a spacious patio. A lawn and detached two-car garage cap off the grounds.
Courtney Smith of Compass was the listing agent.
Dauberman has been busy of late. In addition to the screenplay for “It,” his recent credits include “Annabelle: Creation” and “The Nun.” He’s also handling the script for “It: Chapter Two,” which is set for release next year.