Advertisement

Horror screenwriter Gary Dauberman gets his price and more for Eagle Rock home

By Jack Flemming
Nov 21, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Horror screenwriter Gary Dauberman gets his price and more for Eagle Rock home
Horror movie writer Gary Dauberman has listed his Spanish-style home in Eagle Rock for $1.44 million, or $241,000 over the asking price. (Realtor.com)

Horror movie screenwriter Gary Dauberman has sold his Eagle Rock home on the market for $1.44 million. That’s $241,000 over the asking price, according to the MLS, and nearly twice what the “It” screenwriter paid for the property three years ago — $892,000.

The Spanish-style abode, which dates to the 1950s, is reached by a flagstone pathway flanked by fig and lemon trees that ends at the front door.

Advertisement

Through the entry, the 1,653-square-foot house has a living room anchored by an oversize picture window, a dining area, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A tile-splashed kitchen has been outfitted with custom cabinetry and quartz countertops

In the master suite, French doors open to the backyard, where a swimming pool sits at the center of a spacious patio. A lawn and detached two-car garage cap off the grounds.

Advertisement

Courtney Smith of Compass was the listing agent.

Dauberman has been busy of late. In addition to the screenplay for “It,” his recent credits include “Annabelle: Creation” and “The Nun.” He’s also handling the script for “It: Chapter Two,” which is set for release next year.

Advertisement
Advertisement