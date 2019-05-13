Palm Springs condo that Gene Autry once ponied up for is listed at $699,000

A unit in Palm Spring’s Ocotillo Lodge that was once singer-actor-cowboy Gene Autry’s part-time residence has come on the market at $699,000.
The Midcentury Modern complex designed by Palmer & Krisel in 1957 was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman the next year in multiple published photographs now held in the Getty archives.
With 1,544 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, a den and three bathrooms, it is the largest and only two-story home within the gated residential enclave. Three separate outdoor lounge areas create an indoor-outdoor living environment. The unit has a private swimming pool.
In true Midcentury style, the home features full-height walls of glass, post and beam construction and clerestory windows. Other details include recessed and pendant lighting, a wet bar and a fireplace.
Among complex amenities are a larger swimming pool, two outdoor spas, a multipurpose clubhouse, a fitness center and an outdoor bar.
Autry, who died in 1998 at 91, had a television show bearing his name from 1950 to 1956 and was in scores of films. His signature song, “Back in the Saddle Again,” was used in the 1939 film “Rovin’ Tumbleweeds” and became the theme song for his radio show, which ran from 1940 to 1956. His biggest hit song was “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
He and his wife, Jackie, owned the Angels baseball team for nearly four decades. The team held their spring training in Palm Springs, where the Autrys also owned a hotel.
Scott Cook and Rob Rueth of Architecture 8 are the listing agents.