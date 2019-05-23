Actors Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa pull in $2.4 million for Del Rey home

Married actors Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa, who both star in the soap opera “Dynasty,” have reaped the rewards of their latest project in Del Rey. After building a custom architectural estate from the ground up last year, the pair have sold the home for $2.4 million.
They bought the property as a teardown in 2016, real estate records show.
Found on a corner lot, the contemporary home carries a bit more style than the drab 1940s build it replaced. Clean lines, automated skylights and indoor-outdoor living spaces are regulars across the 2,700-square-foot interior.
White walls and walnut floors blanket the main level, which holds a subway tile kitchen, open-concept dining area and living room with pocketing doors. The space expands outside, where intersecting beams form a pergola with a fireplace.
Up a floating staircase, the master suite adds a bathroom with custom cabinetry, a closet with terrazzo floors and a wraparound deck. In total, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across two stories.
A small lawn and landscaping complete the property, which sits about a mile from Venice Beach.
Rebecca Saenz of RE/MAX Estate Properties held the listing. Marco Naggar of Compass represented the buyer.
Show, 57, appeared in the shows “Devious Maids” and “Accidentally on Purpose,” as well as the 2012 horror film “The Possession.” From 1992-97, he played the Jake Hanson on the long-running Fox drama “Melrose Place.”
LaNasa has had recurring roles on “Two and a Half Men,” “Big Love” and “Longmire.” In addition to her work on “Dynasty,” the 52-year-old actress recently appeared in Hulu’s “Future Man” and Bravo’s “Imposters.”