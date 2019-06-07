Footballer Gregory van der Wiel finds a spot to kick it in Beverly Grove

Professional footballer Gregory van der Wiel, who moved on from Toronto FC earlier this year, has bought a home in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.68 million, records show.
The contemporary-style house sits behind gates and has steps that ascend to a 23-foot glass front door. Built in 2018, the multilevel home has a light and airy feel with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and clerestories. Retractable doors open the interior to the outdoors.
A high-ceiling living room, a formal dining area, an office, a chef’s kitchen, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are among the living spaces. A floating staircase made of glass and polished steel runs through the heart of the home.
Outside, hedged grounds hold a built-in barbecue, a pavilion and a swimming pool. A rooftop deck with a fireplace takes in city-light views.
The property had been listed for $3.795 million since March, records show.
Christina Collins of Hilton & Hyland and David Parnes of the Agency were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Lauren Foster of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Van der Wiel, 31, signed with Toronto FC in 2018 and appeared in 34 combined matches with four assists last season. Following a reported altercation with head coach Gregory Vanney in January, he and the Toronto club mutually agreed to part ways in March.
The defender has previously played for AFC Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Fenerbahçe. He was part of the Netherlands national team that reached the World Cup final in 2010.