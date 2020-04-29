Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

‘Game of Thrones’ co-creator D.B. Weiss sells Beverly Grove home

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss
“Game of Thrones” co-creator D.B. Weiss, right, has sold his Beverly Grove home for $1.91 million.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 29, 2020
10:05 AM
“Game of Thrones” co-creator and showrunner D.B. Weiss has moved on from his realm in Beverly Grove, selling his longtime home in the neighborhood for $1.91 million, records show.

The Spanish-style house, built in 1928, sits on a tree-lined street. The fenced and gated home opens to a central courtyard with lush landscaping and a fountain. Beyond the entry, some 1,800 square feet of space contain a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The single-story house sits behind fences and gates on a tree-lined street.
The single-story house sits behind fences and gates on a tree-lined street.
(Realtor.com)

The house is on a roughly 6,550-square-foot lot with patios, lawn and a detached garage. The property has room for a pool, according to the listing.

Weiss, 49, co-created “Game of Thrones,” the HBO series based on the book series by George R.R. Martin, with screenwriter-producer David Benioff. The show, which concluded last year, won scores of awards including 59 Emmys.

Weiss bought the property more than a decade ago from actress Helena Apothaker for $1.25 million, records show.

Rick Llanos of Coldwell Banker Realty was the listing agent. Laura Moreno of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
