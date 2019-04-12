Malibu retreat with global pedigree returns to market at a $22.7-million discount

Il Pelicano, a dramatic Malibu residence built into a coastal cliff-side, has returned to market for $35 million, down from last year’s $57.7 million asking price.
Reached by a private road, the stone-clad home replaced a small surf shack on the property and was built over a seven-year period by its owners, Radical Skincare founder Liz Edlich and attorney Dale F. Kinsella.
Edlich and Kinsella had materials, antiquities and architectural elements imported from around the world to create the romantic house. A bathroom sink made of colossal fossilized seashells and a custom light fixture made of Amazonian vines are among unusual details of note.
Doorways were custom built to accommodate antique doors from France and Morocco.
Within 3,800 square feet of interior are a grand living room, a sunroom and a family room with a wet bar. Groin vault ceilings top the common areas, while 20-foot pocketing doors and soaring arched windows bring ocean views inside.
In the kitchen, which has a wide island, there are exposed beams and a tiled backsplash imported from Italy. Terraces and balconies on every level extend the living space outdoors.
The three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home sits on more than half-acre lot located between El Mirador Beach and El Pescador Beach. A staircase leads from the rear of the property to the shore below.
Shirley Sherman, Brittany Sherman and Lylod Sherman of Douglas Elliman and Daniel Daggers of Knight Frank hold the listing. In addition to the sale price, the property is also available for lease at $70,000 a month or $22,000 a week.