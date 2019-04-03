Comedian Jack Benny’s former Hollywood Hills haunt hits the market with a new modern look

In the Hollywood Hills, the onetime home of late comedian Jack Benny is up for grabs with a sleek new style. Boasting contemporary vibes inside and out, the secluded 1950s retreat is on the market for $1.998 million.
It’s currently owned by writer-producer Jim Hecht, who co-wrote the screenplay for “Ice Age: The Meltdown.” Hecht reimagined the interior during his stay, opting for minimalist living spaces with clean lines and a black-and-white color palette.
A dual-sided fireplace separates a two-story living room from a formal dining area, and further in, a gourmet kitchen adds marble countertops and a center island. The 2,863-square-foot floor plan also holds four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a movie theater.
Skylights brighten the second-story landing, and LED accent lighting rings the ceiling in the master suite. The spacious bedroom expands to a balcony and a concrete-clad bathroom complete with a freestanding tub and rainwater shower.
Picture windows take in views of the landscaped backyard, where brick lines a swimming pool and spa. To the side, the garage features an electric car charging station.
Shelton Wilder and Jennifer Hawkins of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Benny, who died in 1974 at age 80, enjoyed a decade-spanning comedy career that saw him win a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy. Different iterations of his signature show, the Jack Benny Program, ran on the radio and TV from the ’20s into the ’60s.
Hecht has writing credits that include the animated series “The Fairly OddParents.” Last year, he co-wrote the screenplay for the animated film “A Wizard’s Tale.”