Artist manager Jeff Jampol seeks $6.75 million for modern Hollywood Hills compound

Jeff Jampol, whose company Jampol Artist Management oversees the legacies of stars such as Janice Joplin and the Doors, has listed his scenic Hollywood Hills home for $6.75 million.
Spanning 6,145 square feet, the contemporary compound has city and ocean views from its hillside perch. Stained-wood garage doors touch up the gray exterior, and inside, expansive living spaces offer neutral tones alongside walls of glass.
On the main level, there’s a living room with 30-foot ceilings, a formal dining room with a custom fountain and a modern chef’s kitchen with a built-in breakfast nook.
The floor plan saves plenty of space for amenities. Indoor highlights include an elevator, movie theater and gym with mirrored walls, as well as a speakeasy-vibe saloon with on-tap beer. Outside, a dining area adjoins a saltwater infinity pool and spa.
Two bedrooms and five bathrooms round out the interior. Both bedrooms expand to private terraces, and the master suite features a fireplace and spa tub.
Markus Canter of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holds the listing.
Jampol serves as president of Jampol Artist Management, Inc., whose client roster includes Jim Morrison, Ramones, Otis Redding, the Mamas and the Papas and Michael Jackson. As a producer, Jampol holds credits on multiple music documentaries including “Janis: Little Girl Blue” and “The Doors: R-Evolution.”
Records show he bought the home six years ago for $3.95 million.