Jenny Craig slims down price of Del Mar mansion to $27.9 million

The price of Jenny Craig’s beachfront abode in Del Mar just got a bit thinner. After asking $39.5 million for the home five years ago, the weight-loss guru has trimmed it to $27.9 million.
Built in 1980, the tan-colored compound wraps around an interior courtyard with a swimming pool and spa. Out back, a patio descends to 82 feet of sandy beach.
The two-story floor plan covers 7,625 square feet, offering five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and, unsurprisingly, two kitchens. White-painted beamed ceilings, walls of glass and a dual-sided fireplace touch up the main living area.
Up above, a master suite with mirrored walls expands to a wraparound deck.
Two guest units round out the interior. In addition, the three-quarter-acre property has a gated driveway and four-car garage.
Zachary Wagner of Willis Allen Real Estate holds the listing.
Craig, 86, founded her eponymous nutrition and weight loss company in 1983. Combining weight-loss counseling with personalized meal plans, Jenny Craig Inc. has grown to more than 700 brick-and-mortar centers and 3,000 employees.