Retired NHL star Jeremy Roenick finally scores a sale in Scottsdale

It took seven years, but former hockey star Jeremy Roenick has finally found a buyer for his Arizona home. The Scottsdale estate sold for $3.3 million, or half a million short of what he paid for it in 2005, records show.
The gated property, which had been on the market every year since 2012, spans 18 desert acres of mountain views and cacti. Structures include a 7,400-square-foot main residence and a two-bedroom guesthouse, and the grounds also have a swimming pool, Wiffle ball field and pitch-and-putt golf area.
Custom finishes such as walnut floors, copper trim and distressed beams fill out the 1990s home, which has seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms across two stories.
A highlight comes in the living room, where coffered ceilings top flagstone floors and a stacked-stone wall. Elsewhere, there’s a chef’s kitchen, a saloon-like lounge with a wet bar, a game room, office and wine cellar.
Both levels have master suites with corner fireplaces. The bottom bedroom opens directly outside, and the top one expands to a balcony that stretches the length of the second story.
Ivy drapes the home’s backside, where a covered patio includes a dining area and a lounge with a fireplace.
Cathy Fassero of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing. Jessica Curtis of Desert Dream Realty represented the buyer.
Roenick, 49, retired in 2009 after an 18-year NHL career that saw him play for the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Kings and Sharks. A nine-time All-Star, he’s one of 45 players to score more than 500 goals with 513.