Jerry Weintraub’s modern estate in Palm Desert sells for $6.825 million

The Palm Desert estate of late Hollywood mega-producer Jerry Weintraub has sold for $6.825 million.
The 1.5-acre spread returned to the market in February and traded hands in about seven weeks, records show. The property had been listed for $6.9 million to $16 million over a span of three years.
A custom contemporary-style home of more than 9,150 square feet is the centerpiece of the estate. Designed by architect Guy Drier, the single-story house is visually dramatic with its geometric shapes, natural finishes and walls of glass.
Features include a large common room with a floating fireplace, a home theater, five bedrooms and a gym. A custom-built bar room was designed to evoke the pub at the historic Claridge’s hotel in London.
Pocketing walls of glass open from the living areas to patio space, two spas and two infinity-edge swimming pools. Mountain and golf course views are on full display in nearly every direction.
Weintraub, who died in 2015 at 77, started his show business career as a talent agent, overseeing the tours of artists such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Bob Dylan. His credits as a producer include the “Karate Kid” and “Ocean’s Eleven” franchises.
Richard Bartholomew and David Findley of the Agency were the listing agents. Lorna Ball of Bighorn Properties represented the buyer.