It’s good: Former NFL kicker Joe Nedney gets his price for Santa Cruz County home

Former San Francisco 49ers kicker Joe Nedney wasted no time booting his estate in Santa Cruz County’s Scotts Valley. After less than a month on the market, the 1990s home sold for the full asking price of $2.25 million.
The two-story home in Granite Creek Estates offers five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a host of custom finishes throughout 4,343 square feet of living space.
Copper and granite pop up in the center-island kitchen, and the two-story great room holds a two-sided stone fireplace and billiards area. Other highlights include a formal dining room, an office nook and a living room that opens to a deck.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a sitting area and bathroom with a steam shower.
Dense trees privatize the nearly one-acre grounds, which hold a deck with a dining area, a swimming pool and a custom spa. A three-car garage and brick paver motor court sit on the front side of the property. Solar panels top the roof.
Derek Timm of Montalvo Homes & Estates held the listing. Robert Aldana of Keller Williams Santa Cruz represented the buyer.
After going undrafted out of college in 1996, Nedney signed with the Miami Dolphins before stints with seven other NFL teams, including a stretch with the 49ers from 2005 to 2010 to close his career. The 45-year-old made 256 of 319 field goal attempts over the course of his career, or 80.3%.
Records show he paid $1.57 million for the home in 2006.