Mid-Wilshire home of former DA John F. Dockweiler comes up for sale

A Mid-Wilshire home where John F. Dockweiler, who served three terms in the U.S. Congress in the 1930s before becoming the district attorney of L.A. County, is on the market for $1.989 million.
The Spanish-style residence was built in 1927 and designed by John Byers, the architect known for the Spanish Colonial Revival style.
Tucked behind tall privacy hedges, the two-story home opens to a vaulted-ceiling living room with a fireplace. Arched doorways, custom built-ins and original hardwood floors are among details of note. The kitchen features a wealth of counter space.
Upstairs, the master suite has multiple closets, beamed ceilings and a view of the backyard. A total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms are within the 2,352-square-foot floor plan.
The house sits on a roughly 8,000-square-foot lot and has a swimming pool. Patios, lawn and professional landscaping fill out the grounds. There’s also an outdoor shower hidden among the hedges.
The property last sold seven years ago for $760,000, real estate records show.
Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Realty Beverly Hills holds the listing.
Dockweiler served as L.A. County’s district attorney from 1940 to 1943. The prosecution of mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel for murder and actor Errol Flynn for statutory rape were among his high-profile cases.