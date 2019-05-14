TV host John Henson sheds Studio City home of seven years

It’s a wrap in Studio City, where former “Wipeout” host John Henson and his wife, actress Jill Benjamin, have sold their Silver Triangle home for $2.525 million.
That’s around $250,000 less than the original asking price, records show.
Shades of dark teal color the garage, shutters and double-door entry, and the interior offers lighter spring tones. Bedrooms wear hues of light green and lavender, and the living spaces pair hardwood floors with subtle yellow walls.
In 3,838 square feet of living space are five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an indoor-outdoor open space that forms the living/dining area and chef’s kitchen. Pocketing doors open to the backyard, where palm trees top a patio, lawn and swimming pool.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a covered balcony and a bathroom with a spa tub. Downstairs, the finished basement adds around 850 square feet of flexible space.
Built in 2008, the two-story home sits a few blocks from Ventura Boulevard.
Kennon Earl and Thomas Davila of Compass held the listing. The Capannas of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
Henson, 51, started in stand-up comedy before landing roles in the late-1990s films “Meet Wally Sparks” and “Stag.” His credits as a host include “Best Commercials You’ve Never Seen,” Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship” and seven seasons of ABC’s obstacle-course game show “Wipeout.”
Benjamin is most recently known for her recurring role in “Henry Danger,” and her other credits include “Austin & Ally,” “My Name Is Earl” and the Netflix series “Love.”