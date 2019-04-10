‘Tales from the Crypt’ star John Kassir brings wooded Topanga retreat to market

Actor John Kassir, best known for voicing the Crypt Keeper in HBO’s “Tales From the Crypt” series, is also the keeper of this Craftsman retreat in Topanga. After nearly 30 years of ownership, he recently listed it for sale at $1.799 million.
Reached by a bridge over a seasonal stream, the serene estate centers on a wood-filled home built in 1922. Redwood and Douglas fir line the windows and doors, and skylights and clerestories brighten the expansive living spaces.
A voluminous living room serves as the centerpiece, offering dyed concrete floors inset with stones and a custom tile fireplace under 17-foot beamed ceilings. Further in, the center-island kitchen adds Honduran mahogany cabinetry and a rounded dining area.
Two bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the 2,167-square-foot floor plan, including a master suite with a stone fireplace and office nook. The other bedroom opens to a second-story deck that takes in treetop views.
Oak and sycamore trees dot the one-acre grounds, which also hold an outdoor dining area and covered carport.
In addition to “Tales From the Crypt,” which ran for seven seasons on HBO, Kassir has also lent his voice to “Rocket Power,” “The Looney Tunes Show” and “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.” On the film side, his credits include “Pocahontas,” “Jack the Giant Slayer” and “The Smurfs.”
Stefanie Becker and Stephen Udoff of Compass hold the listing.