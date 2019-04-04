Director John Woo completes his mission to sell in Pacific Palisades

The real estate action is over for John Woo, the director behind films such as “Face/Off” and “Mission: Impossible 2.” After a year of relists and price cuts, Woo has sold his contemporary villa-style home in Pacific Palisades for $5.425 million.
That’s roughly $2 million less than his original asking price, but still a nice return for Woo. Records show he bought the place in 2004 for $4 million.
Perched on a knoll in the Riviera area, the gated residence holds a split-level home, a guesthouse and a hedged backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
Tan-toned living spaces mix with hardwood, tile and carpet throughout the 4,555-square-foot interior. An open-concept living room with vaulted ceilings, a center-island kitchen and a formal dining room are among living spaces. For amenities, there’s a sky-lit yoga studio, a den with a ping-pong table and a wood-paneled media room.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, expands to a sitting area with a fireplace and takes in views of the city and ocean. Multiple balconies extend from the front.
Ali Rassekhi of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Tony Yeh of Omega Realty Company held the listing. Yeh also represented the buyer.
A native of China, Woo made a name for himself in the ’80s with several Hong Kong action films including “A Better Tomorrow” and “The Killer.” His more recent credits include “Red Cliff,” “Reign of Assassins” and “The Crossing,” all of which he produced as well.
Six years ago, he sold a traditional-style home in Brentwood for $2.7 million.