Ex-UCLA soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, indicted in admissions scandal, puts home up for sale

Former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, who last week resigned from his position in the wake of his alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal, has put his home in Century City on the market for $2.349 million.
Salcedo was placed on leave after being indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering after facilitating the acceptance of two students to the school under the pretense of being soccer players. He is alleged to have received $200,000 in bribes as part of the scheme.
The two-story home, built in 1939, has about 2,900 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Features include wide-plank wood floors, arched doorways and French doors that open to the backyard. A family room with a fireplace adjoins the updated kitchen, which has an island/breakfast bar.
Outside, the hedged backyard holds a paver-lined patio, lawn and landscaping. A two-car garage sits off the front.
The 46-year-old Salcedo worked his way from UCLA ball boy to coach after starring for the Bruins and winning a national championship as a player in the 1990s. As coach of the Bruins men’s team, he compiled a 182-89-4 record in 15 seasons with 14 NCAA tournament appearances and two national championship game appearances (2006, 2014).
He bought the house three years ago for $1.9 million, public records show.
Matt Klein of the Agency and Daniel Beaney of Westside Realty Ventures hold the listing.