Actor Josh Hopkins is on the trail of a home buyer in Sherman Oaks

“Whiskey Cavalier” and “True Detective” actor Josh Hopkins has listed a ranch-style home in a leafy Sherman Oaks neighborhood for $1.549 million.
Set on a corner lot and tucked amid mature shade trees, the rambling single-story was built in 1955 and updated to combine its original charm with modern amenities. Wood details and exposed brick bring a feeling of warmth into the nearly 2,200 square feet of interiors.
At the heart of the home is an open kitchen with white cabinetry, marble counters, subway tile, stainless-steel appliances, a built-in breakfast nook, a wine refrigerator and two beer taps. A double-sided fireplace is shared by the dining and living rooms.
Among the three bedrooms and three bathrooms is a master suite with vaulted ceilings and French doors that open to a patio. A saltwater swimming pool, a hot tub and a built-in grill complete the backyard.
Hopkins, 48, has also appeared in the series “Quantico” (2015-16), “Cougar Town” (2009-15), “Private Practice” (2009) and “Swingtown” (2008).
He bought the property in 2001 for $649,000, public records show.
Craig Strong and Jessalyn Wanlim of Compass are the listing agents.