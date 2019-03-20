Justin Bieber lands an old-school spot in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million

Justin Bieber is once again making music in the housing market, buying a home in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million, according to real estate sources not authorized to comment on the deal.
The pop superstar had been mostly renting since selling his Calabasas home in 2014 to reality television personality Khloe Kardashian for $7.2 million.
His new house, a 1930s Monterey Colonial, was recently reimagined by Hollywood production designer Charles Infante. The renovation retained the classic shell of the home, including its original weeping brick, while creating an indoor environment that is both modernized and full of character.
In more than 6,100 square feet of living space are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library with original paneling and a center-island kitchen. Steel-framed windows bring leafy views into the step-down living room.
A wet bar, a wine cellar and a home theater are on the lower level. The entertainment space, which features banana-leaf print wallpaper, was inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel.
Outside, a cabana with a fire pit sits above a new zero-edge swimming pool. Handpicked olive trees fill the fenced front courtyard, which also has a fireplace.
Bieber, who catapulted to stardom through YouTube videos, has released four studio albums, the most recent of which, “Purpose,” was released in 2015. In 2016, the 25-year-old singer won a Grammy for best dance recording for his collaborations on the Jack Ü song "Where Are Ü Now."
David Kramer and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Andrew Mortaza of the Agency represented the buyer.