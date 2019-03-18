TV host Karamo Brown buys a blank canvas of sorts in Woodland Hills

We’re betting one Woodland Hills home will be seeing an infusion of style. The 1966 contemporary was recently purchased by “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown for $1.24 million.
Although the recently remodeled house was fully staged for sale, the emptied 2,622 square feet of white-walled interiors would be a blank canvas for the reality TV personality. The open floor plan features engineered wood flooring, a dining area and a living room with a concrete fireplace.
The eat-in kitchen has sleek cabinetry, white quartz counters and Viking appliances.
Among the five bedrooms and three bathrooms is a master suite with a walk-in closet and a barn-style door opening to a dual-sink bathroom. Will the door stay or is that fad too yesterday already?
Also ready for some dramatic flair is the backyard, which contains a swimming pool, a spa, deck space and a gazebo.
Brown, 38, has worked as a producer for the Oprah Winfrey Network, as a contributor to “Access Hollywood” and hosted other shows.
Denise Cifu of FosterDouglas Real Estate was the listing agent. Jessica Feliz of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.