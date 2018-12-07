‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ house in Studio City finally finds a fan

In Studio City, an Italianate-style home that starred in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has sold for $5.25 million, marking the end of a decade-long series of trips on and off the market.
The over-the-top estate in Fryman Canyon was used to portray the exterior of the Kardashian-Jenner clan family home in their TV show. The credits don’t stop there; it has also appeared in “Chelsea Lately,” “American Horror Story,” “True Blood,” “Chuck” and “Ghost Whisperer.”
Wrought-iron gates guard the nearly one-acre estate. A two-story foyer — complete with chandeliers, statues, woodwork and columns – opens the 7,843-square-foot floor plan.
Murals designed by artist Giorgio Tuscani hang from hand-plastered Venetian walls, and other highlights include a living room with an oversized fireplace, a media room and a wood-paneled office. Chandeliers hang above the center-island kitchen and dining room, which opens directly to the back patio.
The master suite, one of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, sits under vaulted ceilings and holds dual walk-in closets. It opens to a balcony lined with columns.
A long, sloping lawn capped by a fountain fills out the front yard. Out back, there’s a saltwater pool and spa, as well as a patio with an outdoor kitchen.
Josh Altman, Matt Altman and Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman held the listing with Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills. Duc Pham of Pro Estate Realty represented the buyer.
At the time of the sale, the property was listed at $6.495 million. Last October, it was on the market for $7.895 million.
It last traded hands for $5.225 million in 2005, real estate records show.