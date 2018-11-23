Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk looks to pass his wharf-side townhouse in Boston

Kelly Olynyk’s time as a Celtic has concluded, and now the big man is hoping to finish up his business in Boston. His wharf-side townhouse in the Charlestown Navy Yard is on the market for $1.599 million.
He bought the home three years ago for $1.35 million while still on his rookie contract, real estate records show.
Outfitted with surround sound and hardwood floors in every room, the multi-level floor plan holds three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,522 square feet. There are two living rooms; both boast fireplaces and take in views of the passing boats through floor-to-ceiling windows.
In addition, there’s a formal dining room and an updated kitchen with a center island. Up above, the master suite is lined with windows and built-ins.
A pair of private decks, as well as a covered parking spot, round out the property.
The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
A native of Canada, Olynyk played his college ball at Gonzaga, where he won the WCC Player of the Year award in 2013. Following four years with the Celtics, he signed with the Miami Heat on a four-year deal worth $50 million.