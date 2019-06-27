Music producer Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley rolls Malibu retreat onto the market

Kevin “The Caveman” Shirley has produced records for such rock bands as Journey, Iron Maiden and Led Zeppelin. Now, he’s looking to record a sale in Malibu, where his Spanish-style retreat is on the market $4.995 million.
The gated estate spans just under an acre in Point Dume, boasting a villa and lower-level guest suite for a total of 3,672 square feet.
White walls and light hardwood floors define the living spaces. A long island anchors the black-and-white kitchen, a space that descends to a window-filled living and dining area with a stone fireplace in the corner.
The master suite, one of six bedrooms and four bathrooms, expands to a sunny sitting area and a bathroom with a spa tub.
The property takes advantage of its scenic setting, boasting a balcony, rooftop lounge and terrace with canyon views.
A series of nooks fill out the rest of the landscaped grounds, including two dining patios, a lounge with a fountain and an infinity-edge pool and spa. A playground on a flat lawn completes the scene.
Michael Cunningham of Pinnacle Estate Properties holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
A native of South Africa, Shirley has been mixing and producing music since the ’80s. The 58-year-old holds credits on Aerosmith’s “Nine Lives,” Iron Maiden’s “Brave New World” and Journey’s “Arrival.”