Kirstie Alley lists her grand villa in Los Feliz for $12 million

Actress and spokesmodel Kirstie Alley, who finished as a runner-up on the latest season of the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother,” is ready to leave another house behind. She’s put her longtime home in Los Feliz on the market for $11.97 million.
The Italianate villa-style home was built for restaurateur and hotelier Victor Hugo Aleidis, whose Victor Hugo restaurant in downtown Los Angeles was a popular destination during the 1920s and ‘30s. The grand residence cost $75,000 to build over a seven-year period and was completed in 1931.
More than 8,600 square feet of interior space features hand-painted frescos and tilework, original iron windows and doors and hardware imported from England. Unusual skylights top dual sweeping staircases in the grand foyer.
The multilevel floor plan, designed to be both thoughtful and functional, includes a formal dining room, a game/music room and a library. A magnificent formal living room is filled with lacy molding trimmed in gold. The kitchen, which has a garden-view breakfast nook, was updated by designer Nate Berkus.
The six bedrooms and six bathrooms includes a master suite with his and hers bathrooms and two balconies that overlook an adjoining park. There are three stone fireplaces, each of which was hand-carved and imported.
The grounds of more than an acre feature a swimming pool, a pool house, grottos and a turtle pond. Elsewhere on the grounds is a sanctuary for lemurs and other exotic animals.
Alley bought the property two decades ago, paying about $3 million, records show.
The 67-year-old won Golden Globe and Emmy awards for her role in the sitcom “Cheers.” She won another Emmy in 1994 for her lead actress role in the miniseries “David’s Mother.” More recently she appeared on the show “Scream Queens.”
Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.