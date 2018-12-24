Silver Lake hacienda tied to Leonardo DiCaprio sells for $1.55 million

Leonardo DiCaprio is still wheeling and dealing on the L.A. real estate scene.
The Academy Award-winning actor has sold a Silver Lake property he owned in a trust for $1.555 million, records show. Earlier this year, he bought a Los Feliz home from musician Moby for a family member.
The Silver Lake property, built in 1931, was also occupied by one of DiCaprio’s relatives. Spanish tile rings the custom front door, and there’s a gated courtyard entry with a koi pond. Both entrances set the tone for a floor plan filled with original details.
Coved ceilings with wood beams top the living room, which features a fireplace sandwiched between a pair of French doors. The 3,560-square-foot interior also holds parquet floors, arched doorways and a kitchen rife with white-and-blue tile.
Elsewhere, there are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sitting area. An elevator services all three levels.
A covered pavilion with a drop-down movie screen sits out back, and the lot also holds a patio and swimming pool.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Manuel Fierros of Ontrac Real Estate represented the buyer.
DiCaprio, 44, won his first Academy Award for best actor for 2015’s “The Revenant.” Spanning decades and genres, his body of work includes “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Titanic,” “Catch Me If You Can” and “The Departed.”
The home hit the market in October for $1.749 million and saw its price trimmed a month later to $1.595 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
DiCaprio has also owned homes in Palm Springs, Studio City and Malibu.