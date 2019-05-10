New York showplace of figure skater Lucinda Ruh spins onto the market

It’s shaping up to be a short stay in New York for gold medal figure skater Lucinda Ruh. Just two years after spending $1.69 million on an entertainer’s abode in Armonk, she’s putting the property up for sale at $1.975 million.
The 2.7-acre property centers on an elegant showplace built in 1997. Across 4,825 square feet, the single-story home features chandelier-topped living spaces with custom wallpapers and light spring colors.
On the main level, there’s a foyer, formal dining room, open-concept kitchen, family room and living room with a wet bar. The library adds coffered ceilings and custom millwork.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms, holds two bathrooms, two closets and a dressing room with mirrored walls and barrel ceilings. Through French doors, it opens to the backyard, where a covered dining area expands to a lawn and an infinity-edge pool and spa.
Trees cover most of the grounds out back, and in the front, there’s a circular motor court.
Armonk — a small hamlet in Westchester County best known for housing the IBM headquarters — is found about 30 miles outside New York City.
Stacey Pinkas and Stacey Oestreich of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
A native of Switzerland, Ruh won the Swiss Figure Skating Championship in 1995 and 1996. Known as the “Queen of Spin,” she holds the world record for most continuous ice skating spins on one foot, with 115.