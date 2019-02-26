Lucy Hale seeks a buyer for hillside home in Studio City

Actress Lucy Hale of “Pretty Little Liars” fame is looking to sell her slice of Studio City, listing the hillside home she owns in a trust for sale at $2.498 million.
That’s around $750,000 more than she paid for the place in 2014, records show.
Hale has updated the Spanish-style home considerably since then, swapping desert-colored interiors for cleaner, whitewashed spaces. Spanning three stories, the house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms across 3,880 square feet of living space.
Hand-carved gates and a garden set a tranquil tone at the front of the property. Inside, beamed ceilings top sunlight-filled living spaces. Floating wood shelves are found throughout.
A white-painted brick fireplace runs floor to ceiling in the expansive living room, which contains four sets of French doors that open to Juliet balconies. There’s also a chandelier-topped dining room and a modern, marble-splashed kitchen with herringbone tile floors.
Another chic space comes in the master suite bathroom, where a claw-foot tub on checkered floors takes in canyon views through a picture window.
In the backyard, a second-story deck descends to a saltwater pool surrounded by turf. Citrus trees and a poolside cabana complete the scene.
David Berg and F. Ron Smith of Compass hold the listing.
Hale, 29, starred in the dramas “Bionic Woman” and “Privileged” before landing her most widely-known role as Aria Montgomery in “Pretty Little Liars.” On the film side, her credits include “Truth or Dare,” “The Unicorn” and the upcoming rom-com “A Nice Girl Like You.”