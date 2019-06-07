Lucy Hale parts with her pretty digs in Studio City

“Pretty Little Liars” actress Lucy Hale has sold a Studio City home she owned in a trust for $2.45 million.
The hillside home in the Coldwater Canyon area was built in 2004. High ceilings, hardwood floors and oversized French doors are among features of the Spanish-vibe house.
Some 3,880 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. A brick fireplace runs from floor to ceiling in the living room, which adjoins a dining room and an updated kitchen. In the master suite, there’s a fireplace and a chandelier-topped soaking tub.
Terraces and balconies add more living space outdoors. A staircase descends to a lower patio with a saltwater swimming pool and a cabana. Views take in the city lights and surrounding canyon.
David Berg and F. Ron Smith of Compass’ Smith and Berg Team were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Doug Rago of EXp Realty of California represented the buyer.
Hale, 29, starred in the dramas “Bionic Woman” and “Privileged” before landing her most widely known role as Aria Montgomery in “Pretty Little Liars.” On the film side, her credits include “Truth or Dare,” “The Unicorn” and the upcoming rom-com “A Nice Girl Like You.”
She bought the place five years ago for $1.735 million, records show.