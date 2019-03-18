‘Riverdale’ star Marisol Nichols brings Toluca Lake home to market

Actress Marisol Nichols, who currently appears on the CW drama “Riverdale,” has offered up her Toluca Lake home of more than a decade for sale at $1.799 million.
There’s plenty of personality in the 1940s home, which sits behind gates on half an acre. Past a half-timbered exterior and covered front porch, the Tudor-style house opens to 2,853 square feet of elegant living spaces and chic design details.
A dual-sided fireplace separates the formal living room and semicircle sunroom, and the kitchen adds inlaid floors, copper appliances and a breakfast nook with built-in powder blue booth seating. Hardwood floors and beamed ceilings abound.
Marble countertops, a clawfoot tub and a frameless glass shower touch up the master suite bathroom. One of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, it opens directly out back, where lounges surround a lagoon-style pool and spa.
In addition, the landscaped grounds hold a basketball court, a detached recording studio and a screening room.
Records show the property last traded hands in 2008 for $1.099 million.
Nichols, 45, appeared in “Resurrection Blvd.” in the early 2000s, and her credits since include “Blind Justice,” “The Gates” and the 2008 prison film “Felon.”
Craig Strong of Compass and Maryann O’Donnell of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.