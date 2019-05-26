Advertisement

Former Dodger Mark Ellis seeks $8 million for loaded desert mansion

By
May 26, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Built in 2012, the 9,771-square-foot mansion boasts a batting cage, rock climbing wall, swimming pool, spa and putting green. (Realtor.com)

Four years after retiring from baseball, former Dodger Mark Ellis is looking to score once more in the Arizona desert. His amenity-loaded mansion in Scottsdale is on the market for $7.95 million, records show.

The one-acre grounds offer plenty to do both inside and out. In nearly 10,000 square feet, the home holds a game room, batting cage, gym and rock climbing wall, while the backyard adds a swimming pool, spa, putting green and in-ground trampoline.

Celebrity designer Nate Berkus handled the interior, which pairs white walls and hardwood floors with high-end finishes across two stories.

An expansive great room sits under beamed ceilings, and there’s also a tile-splashed kitchen and a formal dining room with a wine closet under coffered ceilings.

Leather floors line the master suite. One of six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, it expands to a whitewashed marble bathroom with a freestanding tub and outdoor shower.

Upstairs, there’s a lofted media room and a Juliet balcony that overlooks the great room through sliding farmhouse doors.

Lisa Westcott of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

The property last traded hands for $1.2 million in 2007, and the house was built five years later.

Ellis, 41, spent time with the Athletics, Rockies, Dodgers and Cardinals during a 12-year career that saw him hit 105 home runs and 550 RBIs. His .991 fielding percentage is the fifth-best in MLB history for a second baseman.

