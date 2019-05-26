Former Dodger Mark Ellis seeks $8 million for loaded desert mansion

Four years after retiring from baseball, former Dodger Mark Ellis is looking to score once more in the Arizona desert. His amenity-loaded mansion in Scottsdale is on the market for $7.95 million, records show.
The one-acre grounds offer plenty to do both inside and out. In nearly 10,000 square feet, the home holds a game room, batting cage, gym and rock climbing wall, while the backyard adds a swimming pool, spa, putting green and in-ground trampoline.
Celebrity designer Nate Berkus handled the interior, which pairs white walls and hardwood floors with high-end finishes across two stories.
An expansive great room sits under beamed ceilings, and there’s also a tile-splashed kitchen and a formal dining room with a wine closet under coffered ceilings.
Leather floors line the master suite. One of six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, it expands to a whitewashed marble bathroom with a freestanding tub and outdoor shower.
Upstairs, there’s a lofted media room and a Juliet balcony that overlooks the great room through sliding farmhouse doors.
Lisa Westcott of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
The property last traded hands for $1.2 million in 2007, and the house was built five years later.
Ellis, 41, spent time with the Athletics, Rockies, Dodgers and Cardinals during a 12-year career that saw him hit 105 home runs and 550 RBIs. His .991 fielding percentage is the fifth-best in MLB history for a second baseman.