Film composer’s one-time work-live space is right in tune at Lake Arrowhead

A gated estate once owned by movie soundtrack composer Mark Mancina is for sale in Lake Arrowhead at $4.9 million.
The 18.5-acre property features a sound studio custom built by Mancina, who sold the place in 2012 for $3 million. The studio could also be used as a self-contained apartment.
The Country English-style main lodge has vaulted, exposed beam ceilings and walls of glass that take in views of the lake and mountains. Stone accents provide a rustic vibe.
His and her offices, a poker room, a pub bar, a gym and a family lounge are among the living spaces. There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms within the 7,489 square feet of interiors.
Two separate garages and a single boat slip at gated Orchard Bay are included.
Mancina, 61, has credits that include the films “Moana,” “Con Air,” “Twister” and “Training Day.”
Lynne B. Wilson of Lynne Wilson & Associates is the listing agent.