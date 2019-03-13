Actress Marta Kristen sells one-of-a-kind Santa Monica treehouse

A lot more than wood and nails went into this offbeat Santa Monica treehouse. The rustic retreat owned by “Lost in Space” actress Marta Kristen has sold for $2.795 million, records show.
Built by architect Thane Roberts, the three-bedroom house is a vibrant mix of wood and other natural materials flanked by lush gardens. Picture windows and clerestories bring in leafy views, and skylights punctuate vaulted ceilings throughout the 2,369-square-foot interior.
The first floor holds a handful of cabin-like living spaces, such as a living room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and a kitchen splashed with teal tile. Upstairs are two bedroom suites, including a master with a sitting room, office and deck.
From there, a third-level loft serves as an artist’s studio and expands to a covered lanai with canyon views. A private brick patio rounds out the landscaped grounds.
Emil Alexander Schneeman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing. David Yun of Compass represented the buyer.
Born in Norway, Kristen moved to Los Angeles with her family in the late ’50s and began starring in the sci-fi series “Lost in Space” a few years later. Her film credits include “Beach Blanket Bingo,” “Terminal Island” and “Battle Beyond the Stars.”
She first listed the home for $3.595 million last year, according to the Multiple Listing Service.