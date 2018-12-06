'Sharp Objects' creator Marti Noxon greenlights sale of Studio City home

Hollywood producer-writer-director Marti Noxon, a recent Golden Globe Awards nominee, has called it a wrap in Studio City, parting with a home in the area for $2.39 million.
The single-story house, built in 1963, was recently renovated and features high ceilings with exposed beams, tile floors and period fixtures. Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass bring in views of the backyard, which holds a dining patio, a bar and a kidney-shaped swimming pool.
Within approximately 2,300 square feet of interior space are a living room with a tiled fireplace, a re-imagined kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Steps lead down from the kitchen to a dining area, which surveys the grounds through large picture windows.
Views from the site take in the surrounding canyon and treetops.
The property was brought to market in October and sold in about six weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Noxon bought the place a year ago for $1.6 million, records show.
Noxon, 54, has writing and producing credits that include the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and the films “I Am Number Four” and “Fright Night.” More recently, she was the creator of and executive producer for the AMC show “Dietland” and the HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects.”
Bryan Abrams of Pacific Union International was the listing agent. Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.