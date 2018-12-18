Director Martin Campbell cuts the price of Pacific Palisades villa

Film director Martin Campbell and his wife, singer-actress Sol Romero, have once again trimmed the price of their Mediterranean villa-style home in the Pacific Palisades. The 10,632-square-foot home is now on the market for $9.25 million.
It was listed for $10.5 million in 2016 and $9.5 million in the spring, real estate records show.
Architects William Hefner and Kazuko Hoshino remodeled the 1990s-built estate in 2005, bringing custom ironwork, imported stone and mosaic tile into the three-story interior. Coffered ceilings top a wood-paneled office and great room, which boasts an antique fireplace and wet bar.
Other living spaces include a formal dining room, a kitchen with an oversized center island, a wine room, a third-floor bonus room and a guest suite with a kitchenette. Yellow walls brighten the majority of the floor plan.
There are a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a master suite with a fireplace lounge and private deck. Multiple bedrooms open through French doors to balconies of their own.
Outside, a heated loggia under beamed ceilings leads to the backyard, where an expansive lawn with a playground covers roughly an acre.
Dan Urbach and David Findley of the Agency hold the listing.
A native of New Zealand, Campbell has directed the James Bond films “GoldenEye” and “Casino Royale,” as well as “Green Lantern” and “The Foreigner.”
As a singer, Romero released the album “Turn It Up” in 2016. It featured “Money Makes the World Go Round,” a pop collaboration with French Montana. She also appeared in Campbell’s 2010 film “Edge of Darkness.”