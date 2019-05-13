Actress Melanie Griffith sells Aspen retreat she owned with ex Antonio Banderas

Actress Melanie Griffith has sold a retreat in Aspen, Colo., she owned with her ex-husband Antonio Banderas for $4 million. They first listed the property four years ago at $9.9 million and divorced that same year.
Built in 1994, the gable-roofed house has vaulted ceilings, walls of glass and a massive two-sided stone fireplace. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms within the 7,391 square feet of living space.
The stainless-steel kitchen features an island with bar seating. A billiards room looks out on the surrounding mountainside. The wine cellar doubles as a tasting room.
Multiple patios, decks and a fire pit area surround the mountain lodge-like multistory house.
Griffith, 61, starred in such films as “Crazy in Alabama” (1999), “Lolita” (1997) and “Working Girl” (1988).
Banderas, 58, is known for such films as “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” (2003) and “Desperado” (1995). Last year he played Pablo Picasso in the TV series “Genius.”
The two-acre property previously changed hands in 2002 for $3.5 million.
Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker was the listing agent.