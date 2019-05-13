Advertisement

Actress Melanie Griffith sells Aspen retreat she owned with ex Antonio Banderas

By
May 13, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Actress Melanie Griffith sells Aspen retreat she owned with ex Antonio Banderas
A two-sided fireplace separates living areas in the Aspen, Colo., house. (Realtor.com)

Actress Melanie Griffith has sold a retreat in Aspen, Colo., she owned with her ex-husband Antonio Banderas for $4 million. They first listed the property four years ago at $9.9 million and divorced that same year.

Built in 1994, the gable-roofed house has vaulted ceilings, walls of glass and a massive two-sided stone fireplace. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms within the 7,391 square feet of living space.

Advertisement

The stainless-steel kitchen features an island with bar seating. A billiards room looks out on the surrounding mountainside. The wine cellar doubles as a tasting room.

Multiple patios, decks and a fire pit area surround the mountain lodge-like multistory house.

Advertisement

Griffith, 61, starred in such films as “Crazy in Alabama” (1999), “Lolita” (1997) and “Working Girl” (1988).

Banderas, 58, is known for such films as “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” (2003) and “Desperado” (1995). Last year he played Pablo Picasso in the TV series “Genius.”

The two-acre property previously changed hands in 2002 for $3.5 million.

Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker was the listing agent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement