Actress Melissa George is trying to land the role of seller in Calabasas

Actress Melissa George has listed a rental house in Calabasas for sale at $995,000. The onetime Australian national roller skating champion had the view home listed for sale three years ago at the same price, but ended up leasing it out long term at $5,000 a month.
Built in 1990 and since remodeled, the contemporary has living and family rooms with fireplaces, five bedrooms and four bathrooms within its 3,924 square feet of living space. The master suite has another fireplace, dual closets and a spa-inspired bathroom.
The updated kitchen features ebony cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A breakfast area overlooks the backyard.
Multiple terraces bring in natural light. Vistas take in the canyon and nearby mountains.
The attached three-car garage could accommodate a gym or studio.
George, 42, has appeared this year in the series “Bad Mothers” and “Star Trek: Discovery.” She has had recurring roles on “Heartbeat,” “The Slap” and “The Good Wife."
Her film work includes such thriller/horror flicks as “Felony,” “A Lonely Place to Die” and “The Amityville Horror” 2005 remake.
The property previously sold in 2002 for $600,000.
Kimberley Pfeiffer of Coldwell Banker and Levi Freeman of Nourmand & Associates are the listing agents.