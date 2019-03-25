Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent pull in $11.35 million for Hancock Park home

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “Nate & Jeremiah by Design” have wrapped up a project in Hancock Park, selling their home in the historic neighborhood for about $11.35 million.
Extensively updated by the design duo, the 1920s Mediterranean-style house features such details as steel-cased windows, lacy molding and hardwood floors throughout. A foyer with checkerboard-patterned 17th-century marble floors sits beyond the entry.
The 8,477-square-foot interior has two dining rooms, a library and a screening room with blackout curtains. The master suite — among the six bedrooms and five bathrooms — opens to a private terrace overlooking the backyard.
The property sits on about two-thirds of an acre and has a swimming pool with a spa and a guest house. Organic gardens, a dining terrace, a bar and an art studio complete the grounds.
Berkus, 47, gained fame for his home makeovers on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." He previously hosted the home improvement competition series "American Dream Builders" and was an executive producer on the film "The Help" (2011).
Brent, 34, previously hosted the Emmy-winning series "Home Made Simple." He is a frequent guest on the “Rachael Ray” show and has also appeared on “Trading Spaces” and “The View.”
The couple bought the place three years ago from “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman for $8.185 million, records show.
Brent Watson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Jenna Cooper of Compass represented the buyer. The exact sale price was $11,347,742.