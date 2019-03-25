‘Dance’ judge Nigel Lythgoe is ready to tango with a buyer for his Nevada estate

“So You Think You Can Dance” judge and co-creator Nigel Lythgoe might soon be saying this oft-repeated show catchphrase to his Henderson, Nev., abode: "You'll be leaving us this week."
The Tuscan-inspired waterfront estate, set in a gated community, is on the market at $4.999 million. The third-acre property sits along Lake Las Vegas and has its own boat and dock.
The 7,085 square feet of travertine-slathered living space boasts two family rooms, an elevator, five bedrooms and 6.25 bathrooms. There’s a courtyard entrance, a sunken wet bar and a dining room with windows on three sides.
Listing details suggest the residence could be used for entertaining or as a second home, and it does have that corporate vibe. The garage can park five cars.
Lythgoe, 69, has producer credits for other dance competition shows as well as “American Idol” and “Pop Idol.” He has been a dancer and choreographer.
Cynthia Martin of Simply Vegas is the listing agent.