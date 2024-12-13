Advertisement
Paula Abdul, Nigel Lythgoe settle lawsuit a year after she accused producer of sexual assault

Head shots of Paula Abdul in a shimmering dress posing against a beige background, left, and Nigel Lythgoe in a tuxedo
Paula Abdul says her sexual assault lawsuit against producer Nigel Lythgoe is “something I can now put behind me” after the case was settled in Los Angeles this week.
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Paula Abdul‘s legal battle against television producer Nigel Lythgoe has come to an end, nearly a year after after she sued him for alleged sexual assault.

Court documents reviewed by The Times confirm that the “Straight Up” pop star and the “So You Think You Can Dance” executive producer settled the suit Monday. Abdul filed notice of unconditional settlement Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, indicating that a request for dismissal would be filed within 45 days. The terms of the TV stars’ settlement was not revealed.

In a statement shared with The Times, Abdul said, “I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me.”

“This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle,” she added. “I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women, facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect, so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives.”

Abdul filed her four-count complaint on Dec. 29, 2023, alleging that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her twice during her time on “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” Abdul was a judge on “Idol” from 2002 to 2009 and also judged on “SYTYCD” in 2015 and 2016.

In addition to the sexual assault claims, Abdul alleged that she was subject to bullying and harassment and suffered gender pay discrimination during her tenure on the hit competition shows. The lawsuit detailed two alleged accounts of sexual assault by Lythgoe, one in the early aughts in a hotel elevator and another in 2015 at the “SYTYCD” co-creator’s home. Abdul filed her complaint under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows limited windows for filing certain civil sexual abuse claims beyond the usual statute of limitations.

In January, Lythgoe denied Abdul’s allegations. In a statement at the time, he said he was “shocked and saddened” by her claims. “I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for,” he added. Later that month, Lythgoe faced additional sexual assault accusations as two unidentified women sued the producer in a separate lawsuit.

Amid the allegations, Fox announced that Lythgoe would not return to “So You Think You Can Dance” for Season 18. In late January, Fox revealed that “Dance Moms” alum JoJo Siwa would replace Lythgoe.

By the end of March, Lythgoe, 75, had been accused by five women — including Abdul — of sexual assault. In a March response to Abdul’s lawsuit, Lythgoe’s attorney doubled down on their client’s initial denial.

“Abdul’s accusations against Lythgoe are false, despicable, intolerable, and life-changing,” attorney Marina Z. Beck wrote. “These allegations are the worst form of character assassination on Lythgoe.”

In a statement to The Times on Friday, Lythgoe said, “[W]e live in a troubling time where a person is now automatically assumed to be guilty until proven innocent, a process that can take years.” He also expressed relief with the settlement.

“That is why, like Paula, I am glad to be able to put this behind me,” he added. “I know the truth and that gives me great comfort.”

