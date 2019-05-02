Olivia Newton-John offers Santa Ynez horse ranch for $5.4 million

Olivia Newton-John is hoping to hightail it out of the Santa Ynez Valley, where her 12-acre horse ranch of four years is on the market for $5.4 million.
That’s $710,000 more than she paid for it in 2015, records show.
Tucked into a private enclave on the Santa Ynez River, the scenic estate makes the most of its space. There’s a contemporary-vibe home built in 2008, a two-bedroom guesthouse, a four-car garage, a swimming pool and such equestrian features as a barn, stable, riding arena and pastures.
Wood accents touch up the main residence, lining the sky-lighted ceilings in the great room, the windows in the gourmet kitchen and the walls in the sun room. Other highlights include an office and game room.
The master suite, set under vaulted ceilings, expands to a lounge and a bathroom with a freestanding tub. It’s one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,452 square feet.
Out back, a cabana with a kitchen adjoins the swimming pool surrounded by lawns.
Carey Kendall of Village Properties holds the listing.
Newton-John, a four-time Grammy winner, has been steadily recording music since the ’70s and is one of the bestselling artists of all time. As an actress, she’s best known for her role in 1978’s “Grease,” and her other credits include “Toomorrow,” “Two of a Kind” and “Xanadu.”
The ranch isn’t the only California home she’s owned. In the ’90s, she sold a 6,000-square-foot Malibu ranch to television producer Neal Martens.
It’s also not her only property on the market. In Australia, her 187-acre farm with a French Country-style home is up for sale at $3.9 million, according to the New York Daily News.