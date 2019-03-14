Paris Hilton’s former haunt trades hands in the Hollywood Hills

A polished Hollywood Hills home once owned by Paris Hilton has sold for $3.9 million.
That’s just $35,000 more than the price Hilton sold it for more than a decade ago. The socialite turned DJ owned the stylish retreat from 2004 to 2007, records show.
Nestled into a leafy hillside lot, the two-story home features a Spanish exterior and 3,000 square feet of glitzy living space that recalls Hollywood styles of old. A paneled foyer with wrought-iron accents kicks things off.
Dark hardwood floors and arched doorways navigate the posh living spaces. Rolled ceilings top the formal living room, and a chandelier tops the whitewashed kitchen. In the dining room, a translucent atrium hangs overhead.
Elsewhere, there’s a billiards room, a stark black movie theater and an office. Off the kitchen, a dancing pole runs floor to ceiling.
Each of the four bedrooms offers a unique feel; one is wrapped in mirrored walls and another is filled with velvet drapes and shades of rose gold.
A terrace hangs off the second story, overlooking a landscaped backyard with a pool, spa, in-ground fire pit and cabanas.
Rebekah Schwartz Sklar and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency held the listing. Linn Renee Sivertsen, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.
The home first hit the market late last year for $4.8 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Hilton, 38, is the great-granddaughter of famed hotelier Conrad Hilton. Her career has forayed into writing, singing and acting, with shows including “The World According to Paris” and “Paris Hilton’s My New BFF.”