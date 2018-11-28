Basketball star Paul George looks to cash out of Indiana mansion

Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George is hoping to squeak out a profit in Indianapolis. His waterfront mansion is on the market for $2.1 million — $50,000 more than what the basketball pro paid for the property five years ago, records show.
Built in 2000, the 12,605-square-foot interior opens in dramatic fashion to a two-story foyer with porcelain tile floors and a sweeping staircase. From there, floor-to-ceiling windows in the expansive great room take in views of the Geist Reservoir.
The main floor also holds a custom kitchen, a dining area under mirrored ceilings and a family room with a fireplace.
An elevator leads upstairs, where the spacious master suite offers carpeted floors and a sitting area. It’s one of five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.
A bevy of highlights are found on the lower level. There’s a billiards room, theater, wine cellar, gym, sauna and custom wet bar. Indoor water elements include a built-in aquarium, pond, lap pool and spa.
Out back, a patio extends to a private boat dock. The grounds total half an acre.
Christopher Schulhof and Joy Harris of ReMax Realty Services hold the listing.
George, 28, is a five-time All-Star. He spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Pacers before being traded last year to the Oklahoma City Thunder, with whom he signed a four-year contract worth $137 million over the summer. This season he’s averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game.