NBA star Paul George sells Indiana mansion at a loss

Paul George recently wrapped up an MVP-caliber season, but his recent home sale in Indiana wasn’t as successful. The six-time All-Star sold the waterfront mansion for $1.5 million — or $550,000 less than he paid for for the place six years ago.
Built in 2000, the Indianapolis abode is found about 20 miles from Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where George spent seven seasons with the Pacers before signing with the Thunder in 2017.
The estate spans 12,600 square feet, taking in views of the Geist Reservoir from three stories of windows and a grassy yard. Out back, a patio descends to a private boat dock.
Inside are five bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, expansive living spaces and a flurry of amenities. Porcelain tile floors sit under 23-foot ceilings in the rounded great room, and other main-level highlights include a curvy kitchen and dining room under mirrored ceilings.
Sweeping granite staircases, as well as an elevator, navigate the floor plan. Upstairs, there’s a master suite with a sitting room and a private balcony.
Downstairs, an entertainer’s lounge features an aquarium, pond, wet bar, wine cellar, billiards room and movie theater. The recreation room adds a lap pool, spa, gym and sauna.
Christopher Schulhof and Joy Harris of RE/MAX Realty Services held the listing. Schulhof also represented the buyer.
Paul, 29, has racked up a variety of honors during his nine years in the league. After winning the Most Improved Player award in 2013, he won a gold medal at the Olympic Games three years later. This season, he led the league in steals and was named to the All-NBA First Team.