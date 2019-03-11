‘Columbo’ star Peter Falk once owned this Malibu estate

Peter Falk, who died in 2011 at 83, was known for his Emmy Award-winning role as a homicide detective in the series “Columbo.” The show aired on NBC from 1968-78 and was revived by ABC from 1989-2003. His scores of other acting credits include the films “Murder by Death” (1976), “The Princess Bride” (1987) and “Wings of Desire” (1987).