‘Columbo’ star Peter Falk once owned this Malibu estate

A Malibu compound owned by the late actor Peter Falk and his second wife, actress Shera Danese, has sold for $3.18 million.
Built in 1992, the Mediterranean-style house sits on an acre of property with ocean views. The nearly 4,300 square feet of living space includes a dining room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Sliding doors off the living room, which also has a fireplace, open to a terrace.
The courtyard features a waterfall and a barbecue. There’s a detached garage with a bonus room and a large motor court.
Peter Falk, who died in 2011 at 83, was known for his Emmy Award-winning role as a homicide detective in the series “Columbo.” The show aired on NBC from 1968-78 and was revived by ABC from 1989-2003. His scores of other acting credits include the films “Murder by Death” (1976), “The Princess Bride” (1987) and “Wings of Desire” (1987).
The couple bought the property through a trust in 2000 for $1.587 million. They met on the set of the film “Mikey and Nicky” and she appeared in six “Columbo” episodes.
Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills of Coldwell Banker were the listing agents. Stacey Boucher of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.