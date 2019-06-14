New contemporary from music video director Philip Atwell comes into focus

Philip Atwell, the pioneering music and film director who helped create the Tupac Shakur hologram at Coachella, has rolled out his latest creation in Sherman Oaks for $3.788 million.
Atwell previously made a name for himself working with hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent and Xzibit, but is now attracting attention for his custom home-building.
“People always asked me, ‘How do you describe your style?’ And I would always say that I never want to do the same thing twice,” Atwell said in a statement. “So, my style was to make all my videos different than each other.”
He’s applied the same mindset in his homes, which are designed to be unique environments. “I try to create a feeling with my designs,” he said.
The Sherman Oaks project, a wood-clad contemporary, perfectly blends into its leafy canyon surroundings.
Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the two-story home has 30-foot pocketing glass walls, wood, stone and steel accents, beamed ceilings and an open-concept living area. Upper- and lower-terrace balconies extend the living space outdoors. A step-down patio with a built-in barbecue sits at the end of the swimming pool.
Modernist finishes by Dacor adorn the chef’s kitchen, which features a 100-bottle wine fridge. A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms includes a master suite with a fireplace.
Atwell has scores of music video credits, including Eminem’s hits “My Name Is” and “Stan” as well as 50 Cent’s “In Da Club.” He previously directed and produced the concert documentary “The Up in Smoke Tour,” which chronicled the 2000 West Coast tour headlined by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.
He also directed the 2007 action thriller “War” featuring Jet Li and Jason Statham.
Rick Torres, F. Ron Smith, David Berg of Compass’ Smith & Berg Partners team hold the listing.