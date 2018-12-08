In Bel-Air, a propeller-shaped mansion aims for $56 million

A winged spec home composed of three propeller-like blades has flown onto the market in Bel-Air for $56 million.
Developed by Duangpatra "Dang" Bodiratnangkura over the course of four years, the 18,850-square-foot mansion sits on a promontory lot behind two sets of gates. The stylish structure was built by architect Zoltan Pali, whose other high-profile projects including restoring the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood and the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades.
Three types of glass — clear, translucent and mirrored — encase the exterior while bringing in panoramic views of the city and ocean.
In addition to nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, the home holds a movie theater, a gym, a cedar sauna, a steam room, two elevators and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar. At the center of the home, there’s a floating staircase in the shape of a triangle.
Pocketing walls of glass lead outside, where a spacious patio holds an outdoor kitchen, a pair of fireplaces and an infinity-edge pool and spa. Other outdoor spaces include rear-facing decks hanging off the second story and a sun deck that extends from one of the wings.
Two garages offer parking for seven cars. In total, the grounds span 1.6 acres.
Aaron Kirman, Louis Evans and Taylor Nakaki of Aaron Kirman Partners at Compass hold the listing. Kirman noted that Dang’s original design for the home was a circle, and different iterations saw it as a cross and a “T” before it became the propeller shape it is now.
The property traded hands four years ago for $6.1 million, real estate records show.