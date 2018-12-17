‘The Fast and the Furious’ director Rob Cohen takes off in Hidden Hills

He didn’t exactly peel out, but action-movie director Rob Cohen, whose films include "The Fast and the Furious" and "XXX," has sold his equestrian estate in bucolic Hidden Hills for $3.2 million. The property had come on the market in February.
The Cape Cod-style home, built in 1996, is set behind a white fence and a circular driveway. A porch leads into the 4,874 square feet of wood-accented living space, including a chandelier-topped dining room, a spacious kitchen, a wet bar and a living room with a fireplace. The great room features two walls of glass that look out on the one-acre grounds.
The master suite has French doors that open to the backyard for a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A swimming pool, a waterfall feature, a barbecue center, a fire pit and a two-stall barn are among outdoor amenities.
Cohen, 69, has spent his four decades in the industry as a director, producer and screenwriter. His credits include "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" (2008) and "The Boy Next Door" (2015). This year he produced and directed "The Hurricane Heist.”
He had owned the property for three years, buying in 2015 for $3.26 million, public records show.
Dana Olmes and Jeffery Biebuyck of Compass were the listing agents. Kristal Wazana, also with Compass, represented the buyer.