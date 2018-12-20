‘Shark Tank’ investor Robert Herjavec cuts deal for Newport Beach contemporary

Robert Herjavec has found his latest investment in Newport Beach. The businessman and “Shark Tank” star has purchased a waterfront home through a trust for $7.95 million, real estate records show.
Taken down to the studs and rebuilt last year, the two-story contemporary-style house has harbor views from its spot on the Balboa Peninsula.
The main level offers a center-island kitchen, a dining area and a sunny living room anchored by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. White walls pair with French oak floors throughout 3,550 square feet of interior.
All four bedrooms are found upstairs, which is reached by a cable-railing staircase. The master suite looks out on the water through picture windows and features custom tile and a freestanding tub in the bathroom.
Pocketing doors lead outside, where a wood deck descends to a turf lawn. A grill and private dock complete the waterfront scene.
The property first hit the market in August for $8.475 million. Before the remodel, it traded hands two years ago for $5.7 million.
Tara Foster Shapiro of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Andrew McDonald of the Agency represented the buyer.
A native of Canada, Herjavec founded internet security software integrator BRAK Systems in 1990 and sold it to AT&T Canada a decade later for $30.2 million. He’s appeared as a judge in all 10 seasons of “Shark Tank,” a reality show where entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to investors including Herjavec, Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary.