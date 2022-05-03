Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

‘Shahs of Sunset’ star asks $32 million for Lee Iacocca’s Bel-Air mansion

A tennis court with a mansion behind it
Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
(Mike Kelley)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

In Bel-Air, the longtime home of late automobile titan Lee Iacocca is on the market for $32 million just two years after it traded hands for $19.5 million.

The seller is Lilly Ghalichi, a reality star who appeared in Bravo’s “Shahs of Sunset.” She and her husband, Dara Mir, made a few changes during their two-year stay, updating the kitchen with a marble island and adding herringbone floors in the bedroom.

Before Ghalichi, the home was owned for nearly three decades by Iacocca, who’s best known for developing the Ford Mustang and also saving the Chrysler Corporation from the brink of bankruptcy as CEO in the 1980s. His daughter sold the estate following his death in 2019.

Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
1/8
The exterior.  (Mike Kelley)
Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
2/8
The living room.  (Mike Kelley)
Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
3/8
The kitchen.  (Mike Kelley)
Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
4/8
The office.  (Mike Kelley)
Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
5/8
The patio.  (Mike Kelley)
Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
6/8
The pool.  (Mike Kelley)
Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
7/8
The tennis court.  (Mike Kelley)
Built in 1990, the 10,700-square-foot mansion down the road from Hotel Bel-Air comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.
8/8
The two-story home.  (Mike Kelley)

Found just down the street from Hotel Bel-Air, the property spans over an acre with a 10,700-square-foot mansion, swimming pool and tennis court. A long driveway approaches the column-lined entry, which leads to modern living spaces navigated by arched doorways.

Advertisement

Ornate chandeliers hang over a handful of dining areas, and wood-beamed ceilings top a two-story living room with a fireplace. The office has been painted a splashy shade of blue.

Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the home, including a primary suite with a terrace overlooking the landscaped grounds.

The house was built in 1990, and Iacocca bought it three years later for $4.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Tyrone McKillen and Andrew Hurley of Compass hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement